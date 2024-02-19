Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda getting married on March 13? Here's what we know

It was on Valentine's Day that Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda threw subtle hints that they were ready to take their relationship to next level. In fact, Kriti's V-Day post also suggested that the couple might get married in March this year. Now as per the latest buzz, it seems Pulkit and Kriti are tying the knot on March 13.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda will get married on March 13 and they have already started preparing for it. A source has been quoted as saying, “Yes, Kriti and Pulkit wanted to get married this year and they have also locked a date. It is on March 13. The preps have already started.”

Though no details regarding the venue have been shared yet.

Pulkit and Kriti's Valentine's Day post

On Valentine's Day, Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a romantic pic of himself with Kriti. Along with the pic, he wrote, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda"

Kriti also shared a cute pic featuring herself and Pulkit. The image featured the duo hand in hand, with Kriti looking affectionately at Pulkit, radiating undeniable charm. "Let's March together, hand in hand (Red Heart emoji)" she captioned the pic.

The dating history of Pulkit and Kriti

It was on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, that the actors met and fell in love with each other. Later, during the promotion of the film, the actress confirmed that she was dating Pulkit. In an interview with ETimes, Kriti talked about the reports of their relationship and said, "No. They are not rumors."

Last month, there were reports of the love birds getting engaged after the pictures from their engagement ceremony went viral on the internet. In the pics, the couple was seen flaunting their engagement rings.

Pulkit and Kriti have never shied away from flaunting their love on social media. Now that they are getting married, we can't wait to see some heart-melting pics of them as bride and groom.

