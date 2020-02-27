Pulkit Samrat beams with joy with ladylove Kriti Kharbanda in THIS selfie and calls her ‘Pretty Kharbanda’

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in the news for the longest time and recently, the two returned to Mumbai. Pulkit shared a photo on Instagram with Kriti and it is taking over the internet. Check it out.

After keeping their growing friendship under wraps, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat had made their relationship Insta-official a while back. Since then, often the two Pagalpanti stars share photos on social media and paint it red with their love. Recently, the two returned to Mumbai together and their fans were in awe of their photos. Amidst all the buzz about their relationship, Pulkit dropped an epic selfie on social media that left everyone on social media in awe.

On Thursday, the Fukrey star shared a selfie with his ladylove in which the two looked extremely happy together. In the photo, Kriti can be seen posing with Pulkit and clicking the selfie. Clad in a pale pink tank top, Kriti looked gorgeous as she posed with Pulkit. The Fukrey star opted for a casual look in a grey tee and added a cool pair of sunglasses to complete his look. The expressions on their faces as they posed together speak volumes of their love.

Pulkit captioned the photo as, “#PrettyKharbanda,” and left the internet drooling. His Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal also dropped a sweet comment on the selfie. Ali wrote, “So sweeeeeeet you guys !!”

Check it out:

Pulkit and Kriti starred in Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz and Urvashi Rautela starrer Pagalpanti. On the work front, Kriti also delivered a hit with Housefull 4 starring , Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Her next films are Tamil flick titled 'Vaan' and Bejoy Nambiar's Taish. Kriti and Pulkit’s film together Veerey Ki Wedding had sparked off rumours of the two being together.

Credits :Instagram

