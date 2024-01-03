Pulkit Samrat 'surprises' Kriti Kharbanda with his tabla playing skills; latter calls him 'talented boy'

In a relationship that has lasted for several years, actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have kept a private profile, savoring the intimacy of their connection and occasionally revealing their affectionate moments on social media. Pulkit's recent Instagram post highlighted his newly acquired ability to play the tabla, leaving Kriti astonished and amused at her boyfriend's unexpected talent.

Pulkit Samrat showcases his tabla playing skills

Recently, Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which the actor is seen playing the tabla while his girlfriend-actress Kriti Kharbanda records him. The Housefull 4 actress can be heard saying in the video, Haww..tujhe bajana aata hai (You know how to play).

Sharing the video, Pulkit wrote, “To learning new things. To embracing the old ones. #happynewyear Dear #2024 , be kind like your predecessor.. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .PS: wait for @kriti.kharbanda ‘s jaw dropping expression! I wish you could see it. Priceless! I could learn many a things just to keep surprising her and sweep her off her feet everyday!”

Impressed by Pulkit's talents, Kriti Kharbanda went to the comments section to express her admiration, writing, “U always do! Always! My talented boy!”

Kriti Kharbanda’s birthday post for beau Pulkit Samrat

On Friday, December 29, Kriti Kharbanda went on Instagram to create a special birthday message for her boyfriend, Pulkit Samrat. She posted a series of romantic pictures and a delightful dance video to celebrate the occasion.

In the first photo, the trendy couple is seen holding hands, taking a leisurely stroll on one of their vacations, with Kriti affectionately looking at Pulkit. The next picture is set against the picturesque seascape, capturing the warmth and happiness on their faces. The accompanying video displays the pair dancing with excitement, twirling to the beat of a song, evidently enjoying each other's company.

A selfie in front of a mirror showcases the couple in stylish attire, and another photograph captures them beneath the night sky, featuring a slightly blurred yet affectionate moment of Pulkit giving Kriti a gentle kiss on the cheek. The last picture shows them sitting on a staircase, holding hands, posing effortlessly for the camera in their casual outfits.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “The boy with the biggest heart and the purest soul! Everyday with you is an adventure, never a dull moment. Loving you has been one of the best things that have ever happened to me, I’m a lucky lucky girl! Thank you for coming into this world and into my life. love you, today and everyday! Best. Boy. Ever. @pulkitsamrat you are my hero! Happy birthday baby!”

In his recent professional endeavors, Pulkit was part of the third film in the Fukrey series. Fukrey 3 featured an impressive ensemble cast, including Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Currently, Kriti is gearing up for a neo-noir comic tragedy titled Risky Romeo, directed by Abir Sengupta, where she shares the screen with Sunny Singh.

