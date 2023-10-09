Pulkit Samrat visits Golden Temple with ladylove Kriti Kharbanda to seek blessings amid Fukrey 3 success; PICS

Pulkit Samrat expressed heartfelt gratitude as Fukrey 3 crossed Rs 100 crore and seeked blessings at Golden Temple with girlfriend Kharbanda. Read on to get some more details on this.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Oct 10, 2023   |  12:03 AM IST  |  2.3K
Pulkit Samrat visits Golden Temple with ladylove Kriti Kharbanda to seek blessings amid Fukrey 3 success; PICS
Picture courtesy: Pulkit Samrat Instagram / IMDb

Key Highlight

The Fukrey franchise has slowly gained a loyal group of fans through its previous two hit movies. Pulkit Samrat who has been a part of all the three series, is currently basking in the success of the latest one Fukrey 3. Recently, on Monday, Pulkit Samrat and his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the success of Fukrey 3.

Pulkit Samrat expresses gratitude for Fukrey 3's success

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle and wrote, " Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty.
May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours! @mriglamba @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @vipulhappy @therichachadha @pankajtripathi @fukravarun @oyemanjot @manurishichadha @ad_amitdhawan @amalendu_dop @vishalrr @nidhidexter @rheawaghahujaa @kassimjagmagia @devangmajethia @arihaan.d @excelmovies @ankur.r.bhatnagar @tarnialok_23 @imanojchouhan @aafilms.official @zeemusiccompany @boscomartis @abhisheknailwal." HAVE A LOOK: 

About The Author
Prachurya Nanda
Prachurya Nanda

Prachurya Nanda has been a Bollywood buff since her childhood. Her deep passion for writing and curiosity to stay

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!