Pulkit Samrat visits Golden Temple with ladylove Kriti Kharbanda to seek blessings amid Fukrey 3 success; PICS

The Fukrey franchise has slowly gained a loyal group of fans through its previous two hit movies. Pulkit Samrat who has been a part of all the three series, is currently basking in the success of the latest one Fukrey 3. Recently, on Monday, Pulkit Samrat and his ladylove Kriti Kharbanda went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the success of Fukrey 3.

Pulkit Samrat expresses gratitude for Fukrey 3's success

Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram handle and wrote, " Celebrating with immense gratitude and joy as #Fukrey3 surpasses 100 crores worldwide! This incredible milestone is a testament to the boundless love from our audience and the blessings of the Almighty.

May Wahe Guru always watch over us. Big cheers to the incredible team of #Fukrey3 for their energy, time, sweat and several sleepless hours!