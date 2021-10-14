Pune Police issue lookout circular against KP Gosavi who clicked the viral selfie with Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau has made headlines for more than one reason. One such reason was the viral selfie that surfaced hours within Aryan Khan's arrest. The viral selfie included Aryan sitting in a chair and looking into the camera as a man snapped a selfie.

Named KP Gosavi, the Pune Police have now issued a lookout circular in connection with a 2018 cheating case registered in Pune, a report in NDTV revealed. For the unversed, a lookout circular notice prevents a person from leaving the country.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta also issued a statement in this regard. "We have issued a lookout circular notice against KP Gosavi, who has been absconding in a 2018 cheating case registered against him with the Faraskhana police station," he said.

According to a PTI report, KP Gosavi was one of the nine independent witnesses of the NCB in the cruise ship drugs seizure case.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB pic.twitter.com/jGqjWMTvsi — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The Pune Police has been on the lookout after Gosavi was booked for duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia. "While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station told PTI.

The complainant Chinmay Deshmukh had revealed that he came across Gosavi's ad about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia on social media.

