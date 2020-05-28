  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appreciates actor Sonu Sood's charity

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday praised Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who was born and brought up in the state, for his charity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
3692 reads Mumbai
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appreciates actor Sonu Sood's charityPunjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh appreciates actor Sonu Sood's charity
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"It fills me with immense pride whenever I read about my fellow Punjabis going beyond their call of duty to help those in need and this time it is our Moga boy Sonu Sood who has been actively helping migrant workers by arranging for their food and transportation," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Good work Sonu!" he added.

Last week, Chef Vikas Khanna prepared a special dish and named it ‘Moga' after the town in Punjab where actor Sonu Sood was born.

This is because Khanna is impressed with Sonu's charity work amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Khanna shared a photo of the special dish with a tweet message: "Dear @SonuSood everyday you are inspiring us. Can't cook for you right now in appreciation of your work. So sending you a dish. Im going to name "MOGA" after your birthplace. #Respect #RealHero."

Sonu was overjoyed naturally, and he called Khanna the "world's best chef".

Also Read Sonu Sood gets a dished named after his birthplace by chef Vikas Khanna

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement