'Punjabi' Vicky Kaushal and 'poetic' Siddhant Chaturvedi can't stop thinking about kebabs at the airport; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has always been grabbing all the limelight for his chiseled body, cute looks and his brilliant performances in movies. Well, yesterday he celebrated the first Karwachauth with his wife Katrina Kaif and fans were in complete awe of their pictures and today the star seems to be getting back to work. A picture of him from the Mumbai airport has surfaced on the internet and the one who posted it is non-other than Katrina’s Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi . The best part about this picture was that these two are twinning.

In the picture, we can see Vicky Kaushal looking dapper in a green coloured shirt which he paired with light blue ripped denim. The actor completed his look with white sports shoes and black sunglasses. Siddhant Chaturvedi on the other hand too wore a similar shade of green shirt which he paired with light blue denim and off-white sports shoes. He too wore black sunglasses and both the stars posed for a picture flashing their bright smile. Sharing this picture, the Phone Bhoot star wrote, ‘hare bhare kababs’.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next movie opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Anand Tiwari’s film with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Siddhant has many interesting projects in his pipeline. The actor will next feature in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. It has been backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The film will be the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and is billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai. This marks Siddhant and Ananya's second on-screen collaboration as they were last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. He also has Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

