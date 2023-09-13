'Punjabis don't really care...': Vicky Kaushal on why Katrina Kaif decided their wedding dinner menu

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of The Great Indian Family co-starring Manushi Chhillar. The lead actors of the upcoming film will be appearing as special guests on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The makers of the KBC recently shared a promo that showcased Vicky revealing some interesting details about his wedding with Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal reveals why Katrina Kaif decided on their wedding dinner menu

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021 in Udaipur. Now, the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 showed Vicky revealing his wife and actress Katrina decided on their wedding dinner menu while he decided on the breakfast.

In the promo, one of the contestants can be heard asking the actor who decided the menu at his wedding. Vicky said, “I had taken care of the breakfast menu because I had to make sure that chhole bhature and aloo paranthas are included. But Katrina took care of the dinner menu because, for certain reasons, Punjabis don’t really care what they are eating after 8 pm.”

The answer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor left everyone in splits. Watch the video:

About The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. The film is all set to hit theaters on September 22.

Vicky will be next seen playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. He will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

On the other hand, Manushi has several films in the lineup such as Tehran, the action-comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Telugu film Operation Valentine.

Katrina Kaif will be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Family Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal is bhajan's 'undisputed king', Manushi Chhillar shines