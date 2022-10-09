Pushkar-Gayathri have THIS to say on Mani Ratnam's PS 1 and Vikram Vedha's box office performance

Mani Ratnam’s film stars Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai in the lead role. Notably, Aishwarya and Hrithik were last seen together on screen in the film Jodhaa Akbar in the year 2008 and their chemistry on screen was loved by many. It is now interesting to note that stars who were paired along with each other are now clashing with each other at the box office.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha hit the box office on September 30. The film has received a positive response from the viewers and has earned appreciation from the critics as well. While the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri expressed their happiness over the film’s response at the box office, they also shared their opinions on its clash with director Mani Ratnam ’s film Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Did this clash of two much-awaited films affect the business of both films? For those who have not been following the box office much, here is the statistical data of both the film’s performance. While Vikram Vedha has earned Rs. 100 crores at a global level so far, PS-1 has touched nearly Rs 365 crores at a worldwide level.

Pushkar and Gayathri speak up on Vikram Vedha's clash with PS-1

Speaking to India Today Group, Pushkar Gayathri emphasized that the presence of another big film is going to hurt either one of the movies majorly.

“Actually not. I think our market is big enough to handle two or three films at the same time because there are just that many people who come and watch the cinema. So, if they want to watch it, they will watch it. If not today, then tomorrow. I don't think the presence of another big film is going to hurt either one of the movies majorly. I think it is not right to pit movies against each other. We all love the cinema," Pushkar Gayathri said to India Today.

Pushkar and Gayathri hope that Vikram Vedha's performance improves at the box office in the coming days

Pushkar Gayathri also expressed hope that Vikram Vedha’s performance at the box office will improve in the coming days. “We don't believe in opening day figures and are hopeful that with positive word of mouth, the film will pick up in the coming days,” the director duo said.

Work Front of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

On the work front, Roshan will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter, with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will be released next year. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen next in the film Adipurush alongside Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in lead roles. The film, directed by Om Raut will be released next year.

