PVR CEO confirms they won’t be screening any films that have directly released on OTT platforms

As per a recent report, PVR ceo, Kamal Gyanchandani confirmed that they will not be releasing films that have already been released on streaming platforms. This comes after several Bollywood films opted to release their films on OTT platforms.

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, several film shoots and releases have been postponed owing to a nationwide lockdown. However, in recent times, the demand for OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and more has surged and hence, some of the producers have opted to release their films directly on OTT platforms. After Gulabo Sitabi, Shakuntala Devi makers also announced its release on an OTT platform, that left theatre owners completely disappointed. Now, leading theatres PVR’s CEO has mentioned that they will not screen any film that has already been released on OTT platforms.

As per a report of bloomberg quint, PVR CEO Kamal Gyanchandani said that they had urged the producers to hold and postpone the release of their films amid the COVID 19 crisis. He mentioned that they had hoped they would listen to their requests. However, now, that several makers have gone ahead with releasing their films directly on OTT platforms, the CEO of the theatre chain said over a conference call that PVR will not release any films that have already streamed on an OTT platform.

Kamal said, “The multiplex association has requested all producers to delay the releases, and we were hoping they will accede to our request.” However, when the makers announced releases on OTT platforms, the CEO mentioned over a conference call, “We won't be playing a film which is already released on a streaming platform.” Earlier, several multiplex owners like INOX, Carnival Cinemas and more had expressed disappointment over the release of films directly on OTT platforms.

PVR had also released a detailed statement to express their disappointment over the issue where makers opted for a release on an OTT platform. Recently, makers of Gulabo Sitabo announced they will be releasing the film on Prime Video on June 12, 2020. Shakuntala Devi biopic is also headed for a release on Prime Video. With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 31, theatres are still shutdown.

