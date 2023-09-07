'Pyaar Dosti Hai': Story of a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan from Indonesia after meeting her idol in real life

The relationship between a fan and an idol cannot be described in mere words but can be felt. The love shared between a fan and his or her idol remains forever. The feeling you get when you finally meet your favorite idol in real life, everything seems like a daydream, a dream from which you never want to wake up. Shah Rukh Khan, one of the greatest actors has millions of fans all over the world. Like every fan, meeting SRK was always on the bucket list for Mutiara Ulfa Herlita, a resident of Indonesia. On September 7, SRK starring Jawan was released. Fans celebrated the release of the film with dhol, placards, and organizing fan projects inside and outside the theaters. Amidst the craze, Humans of Bombay shared the story of Mutiara who came to India from Indonesia in 2013, and how she finally met Shah Rukh in 2016.

Story of Mutiara Ulfa Hertila meeting Shah Rukh Khan in real life

The story of Mutiara Ulfa Hertila meeting Shah Rukh Khan in real life will melt your heart. The portal shared the story of the ardent fan.

Mutiara came to India after getting a Kathak scholarship in Ahmedabad in 2013. The fan got SRK's attention after a fan uploaded her picture on X, formerly called Twitter.

Sharing the heartwarming story, Mutiara said, “Pyaar Dosti Hai' — as Shah Rukh Khan talked about friendship on screen, the 9-year-old me fell in love with him. In Indonesia, every morning, a Bollywood film would come on TV – I would sit in front of the screen for those 3 hours! Soon, it became a routine! My family never understood my fascination with SRK. They always said, ‘Focus on your studies, this will not take you anywhere.' But I was always the rebellious one. I remember when I started earning, I filled the walls of my room with his posters. Meeting him was at the top of my bucket list.”

Recalling how “the city, the people, and the culture” were new to her after coming to Ahmedabad, the fact that kept her going was that SRK was just a few kilometers away from her.

In 2016, she moved to Mumbai with Rs. 5000. The dancer mentioned how she stood in front of SRK's house Mannat with a placard reading, “Hello Shah Rukh [Khan], I won't go back to Indonesia without telling you my story.” She got SRK's attention after a fan uploaded her picture on Twitter.

Recalling the day she finally met Shah Rukh, Mutiara said, "The next day, I was called to Mehboob Studio – he was shooting there. His manager took me to him. And then… he came and hugged me. I howled! I couldn't believe it was the ‘Shah Rukh Khan' standing in front of me. I told him about the entire adventure I'd embarked on to meet him. He gave me the tightest hug. Then, he told me, ‘Mutiara, please go back home! Your family must be worried.' I clicked endless photos with him and while leaving, I gave him a letter I'd written. That day seemed unreal to me – I remember pinching myself once I left the studio.”

When Shah Rukh Khan said, " ‘Kisi cheez ko shiddat se chaho, toh puri kayinaat usse tumse milane ki koshish me lag jati hai' (If you love something with all your heart and sincerity, the entire universe works to make you achieve it)" that was what exactly happened with Mutiara.

