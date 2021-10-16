Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 turns 6: Kartik Aaryan’s 1st or 2nd part monologue, vote for your favourite

Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ sequel clocks six years today. The romantic comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Ishita Raj Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles. The rom-com revolves around the story of three bachelors whose lives take a drastic turn after they get into relationships respectively. Like the first film, the sequel struck a chord in everyone’s heart across the country. ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' received immense praise and love for its funny, epic, and at times, hard-hitting dialogues, not to mention the famous monologue of Kartik Aaryan. Even the sequel had Kartik’s monologue and like the first part, it kept everyone glued to their screens. As ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ turns six, we give you a choice to vote between the two monologues.

The 12-minute long monologue in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’ threw light on modern-day relationships. Kartik’s monologue was the major highlight of the 2011 release ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. In the sequel, the famous scene has been revamped in order to create the same old effect. The second part was not only entertaining but also intriguing. In an old interview with PTI, Kartik had revealed that it was a 12-min and 12-page long shot. It took him almost six days, five sleepless nights and seven-eight takes.

Many are unaware of the fact that Kartik Aaryan performed the famous scene of the first part in one go. In a chat with Anupama Chopra, Kartik revealed the reaction he received for nailing the monologue. He said that everyone clapped after his incredible performance since no one expected someone to ‘actually do’ the scene as it was one of a kind. The actor also added how long the entire scene was. He explained, “It was a five-and-a-half-pages-long scene and I want to say it again that it was a one-shot thing. It’s always been.”

Which part did you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.