Pyaar Karona: Salman Khan’s Coronavirus themed song wows the internet; Fans shower love on ‘Bhaijaan’

Salman Khan’s song Pyaar Korona wows the internet as fans shower love on their Bhaijaan and praises the actor for his singing talent; Take a look

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, ever since PM Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown, has been at his Panvel farmhouse with his mother Salma Khan and sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and their kids – Ahil and Ayat. Now ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors, Salman Khan has been sharing videos on social media urging everyone to pay heed to the PM, and stay home. And amidst the lockdown when Salman is away from his family, the actor is making the most of the quarantine and therefore, he decided to rekindle the singer in him as he released a track called Pyaar Karona on his YouTube channel.

As we speak, the actor has started his YouTube channel, and the song, which happens to be his first video on the channel, has the actor not only lent his voice, but also Salman is seen showcasing his rapping skills. Talking about the song- Pyaar Karona, it has been co-written by Salman and Hussain Dalal and composed by Sajid-Wajid and the song, as the name suggests, has a message for all the people to maintain social distancing. As soon as we press the play button, Salman Khan manages to woo us with his singing talent as he takes to rapping to deliver a message. "Emotionally pass raho aur physically duurr raho na #PyaarKarona, audio out now! (Link in bio)," Salman said as he announced the released on social media. Soon after the song was released, all of ‘Bhaijaan’ fans were, as expected, overwhelmed to see their bhai sing and croon to Pyaar Karona.

Earlier, this Dabangg actor had shared a long video on social media warning the people to strictly follow the government’s instructions and stay indoors. In the 10-minute long video, Salman had also lauded the healthcare workers, policeman and bankers for working in such trying times. Also, since Salman Khan has been at his Panvel farmhouse, the actor, in an interview, said that even though he is not home, he is still working as his mind is working and as soon as this lockdown is over, he knows exactly what he wants to do and how. “Right now, this place feels like the Bigg Boss house. It’s beautiful here with everyone around because no one is being eliminated, and so, no one is going after anyone. I am also making time to paint, and I am doing quite a bit of it. I might put it out at some point," shared Salman Khan,

Best Human Being For A Reason.. Love You Bhaijaan... Proud Of You Bhaijaan.... Yes Sare Jaha Se Accha Hindustan Humara....#PyaarKarona pic.twitter.com/0gToy14I3x — Megastar Fan Dev (@DevMegastarFan) April 20, 2020

You have simply NAILED it sir...#PyaarKarona is way too awesome...That " Saare jahan se Accha part " goosebumps.. Those rap portions Love u so much sir.. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Kzpeus7lcX — WE LOVE U SK :)) (@notorious_heart) April 20, 2020

Superb song bhai:) thank you #PyaarKarona — MASSRADHE (@Yours_MASS) April 20, 2020

Love this song bhaijaan

The "Saare jahan se accha, hindustan hamara" part..truly goosebumps feel & the RAP prt too#PyaarKarona — Hiranmoy Roy (@HiranmoyHR) April 20, 2020

