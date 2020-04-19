Pyaar Karona Teaser: Salman Khan to release a new song tomorrow on his YouTube channel amid the lockdown

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan is all set to release a song Pyaar Karona written and sung by him for his fans on his YouTube channel tomorrow.

is home quarantined at his Panvel House with close family members due to the Coronavirus lockdown. A few days back, the superstar had shared a video with his nephew Nirvan Khan where he stated that even they were scared of this pandemic and were at their farmhouse and are missing everyone. Recently, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Salman is bracing himself for his YouTube debut. Titled as “Being Salman Khan, the superstar will be sharing insights from his life with fans via his YouTube videos and well, that surely is going to be an amazing treat for all his followers.

And guess what? The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is all set to treat fans with a song that is sung and written by himself on his YouTube channel tomorrow. Yes, you heard it right! Salman himself has announced this on his Instagram account. Sharing a teaser of the song featuring the Sultan actor, Salman wrote, "So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow @thesajidwajid @adityadevmusic @hussain.dalal @believe_india #StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #Lovkdown #newmusic #Coronavirus #IndiaFightsCorona." Now isn't this a great news for all you Salman fans to brighten up your day amid the lockdown?

Meanwhile, the Bharat actor has been doing his bit during the lockdown by supporting over 25,000 daily wage workers from various crafts of the film industry. Salman Khan's NGO has been providing for people with their education and medical needs. Several times in the past, the Khan family has helped the nation in times of need. And this time too, they stepped up like others from the industry.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Prabhudheva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff and in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Pooja Hegde.

