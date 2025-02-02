Pyaar Testing OTT Release: When and where to watch Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur’s rom-com show
Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur are all set to capture the audience's hearts with their new romantic show titled Pyaar Testing. Check out the release date here!
Pyaar Testing, a new romantic series on Zee5, is all set to captivate audiences with its fresh take on relationships. Starring Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur, the show explores the complexities of modern-day love and the challenges couples face in testing their bond.
When and where to watch Pyaar Testing
The new romantic web series is all set to premiere on Zee5 from February 14, 2025. Fans can start streaming the show on Valentine's Day.
See the post here:
Plot and Trailer of Pyaar Testing
Set against a relatable backdrop, Pyaar Testing delves into the emotional rollercoaster that comes with love, trust, and understanding. The series promises an intriguing mix of drama, humor, and heartfelt moments, as the characters navigate their unique love story. Get ready to witness a captivating tale that tests love in the most unexpected ways.
In the first poster, the lead actors can be seen posing against the backdrop of a monument, donning traditional clothes, increasing the anticipation for the show.
Producer Sohani Kumar recently revealed details about her upcoming series Pyaar Testing, featuring Plabita Borthakur and Satyajeet Dubey. She described it as a romantic comedy set against the backdrop of a royal family.
The story, according to her, centers on a girl who decides to live with her partner and his family before marriage. Kumar added that the series is filled with romance, emotions, and humor, making it an ideal choice for family viewing. Shot in Jaipur, the series is expected to be a delightful treat for audiences.
Cast and Crew of Pyaar Testing
Pyaar Testing stars Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. The show is produced by Sohani Kumar and backed by Zee Studios.
Kajol had 'very bad temper' in childhood, recalls Tanishaa; 'my mother used to get scared that...'