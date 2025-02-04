Pyaar Testing Trailer: Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur take on ultimate test of love with modern twist
ZEE5 recently released the trailer for its new series Pyaar Testing. Check out the trailer of Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur's show, which looks promising.
ZEE5 is set to premiere a fresh romantic comedy titled Pyaar Testing on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The series features Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles, delving into contemporary relationships within the framework of traditional marriage. In the lead-up to its release, the creators have shared the official trailer on their social media platforms
ZEE5 unveiled the trailer for Pyaar Testing on its official Instagram page, offering a glimpse into the unique storyline. The trailer begins with Satyajeet Dubey and Plabita Borthakur’s families gathering at Satyajeet’s home to discuss their marriage. However, Plabita surprises everyone by setting a condition—she wants to stay at his house for a few days before tying the knot.
When asked if she will share a room with him, she clarifies that she will stay separately to observe everything before making a commitment. Adding a modern live-in twist to a traditional marriage, the story’s outcome remains to be seen upon release.
See trailer here:
Sharing the trailer, the streaming platform wrote, "Iss Valentine’s Day, traditional arranged rishte mein lagega ‘testing period’ ka modern twist- Will Dhruv-Amrita’s deal be a success? Watch #PyaarTesting releasing on 14th Feb, only on #ZEE5."
Pyaar Testing will delve into the emotional highs and lows of love, trust, and understanding, set against a relatable backdrop. As the lead characters navigate the complexities of their relationships, the series promises an entertaining blend of drama, comedy, and heartfelt moments, keeping viewers engaged throughout.
Sohani Kumar recently shared insights about the upcoming series Pyaar Testing, featuring Plabita Borthakur and Satyajeet Dubey. She revealed that the story follows a young woman who decides to live with her prospective husband and his family before marriage.
The first poster, showcasing Dubey and Borthakur dressed in traditional attire against a historic monument, has further heightened excitement for the show. Reports suggest that the series was filmed in various locations across Jaipur, adding an authentic touch to its narrative.
