Qala actor Babil Khan is starstruck as he poses in front of father Irrfan Khan's mural- PHOTO

Babil Khan shared a photo of him standing in front of father Irrfan Khan's mural. He was sporting a white t-shirt and shorts, and also wore a white cap. The upcoming actor was starstruck. He acknowledged the artist who painted it in his Instagram story. Irrfan was an actor par excellence, who brought a lot of credibility to Indian cinema, through his work. He also represented India on the global level. Babil has preferred to start off in an unconventional fashion, by choosing a digital debut instead of a big screen debut.