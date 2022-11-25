Qala: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan disapproves of the word debut ahead of the film's release

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Although he is not with us anymore, his movies and memories will always stay with his fans. Irrfan’s son Babil Khan has always made sure to keep his father’s legacy alive and treat his fans with some old wonderful pictures of the late star on social media. Well, Babil is all set to make his debut with Qala . The trailer of the film has already created a lot of buzz and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. Babil and the entire team of Qala have been on a promotional spree and recently in an interview with Film Companion, the budding star opened up about his debut and his late father.

Babil Khan in a recent interview revealed that he disapproves of the word ‘debut’. When asked to elaborate on this, he quipped that if he was not Irrfan Khan’s son nobody would have cared about his debut. Babil added, “I would have been just an actor trying to get into films, auditioning, and maybe getting a part. Getting recognised through your work is so much greater than inheriting recognition.” He also said that according to him the words debut and launch make the individual greater than the story and the film. “From the get-go, I wanted to honour my mother’s upbringing. When I got the film I was happy that I was playing a supporting character in a female-led film, it was very important to me,” Babil added.

Qala

Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt. It stars Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee and chronicles the complicated relationship between a singer and her mother against the background of the 1940s in Kolkata. In the film, Babil appears as Tripti’s rival. It’s produced by Karnesh Ssharma's Clean Slate Filmz and will release on Netflix on December 1.

Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. Babil keeps sharing their old memories on social media. Besides Babil, the Piku actor is also survived by his younger son, Ayaan Khan.