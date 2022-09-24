Qala Teaser Out: Babil Khan is a reflection of late father Irrfan Khan, Triptii Dimri shines bright

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Although, he is not with us anymore but his memories and his films will be etched in our lives forever. His son Babil Khan who often makes sure to keep the legacy of his father alive on social media is soon going to make his acting debut with Qala. The film helmed by Anvia Dutt will also star Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Amit Sial in pivotal roles. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype and now we bet the teaser of the film will blow your mind.

In the teaser of Qala, Babil Khan’s screen presence will leave you stunned as he looks like a replica of his late father Irrfan Khan. Triptii Dimri on the other hand looks gorgeous and you will not be able to shift your eyes from her. Set in the 1930s and late 1940s, Qala is the story of the young, eponymous playback singer. It is about her tragic past and the ways in which it catches up with her, causing her to unravel at the peak of her hard-won success. But the beginning and end of her spiral is her relationship with her mother. The pathology of her upbringing and the neurosis it leads to.