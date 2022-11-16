Qala Trailer Launch: Babil Khan talks about the pressure of taking Irrfan Khan's legacy forward
At the trailer launch event of Qala, Babil Khan talked about the pressure of carrying forward his late father Irrfan Khan's legacy. Here's what he said!
Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, is set to follow his father's footsteps and enter the world of acting. He will be making his debut with Netflix's web series, Qala. Anvita Dutt directed the psychological thriller and it has been produced under Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Qala, and during the trailer launch event, Babil talked about the pressure of carrying forward his father Irrfan's legacy.
Babil Khan on taking Irrfan Khan's legacy forward
Babil was asked whether he feels the pressure of taking Irrfan's legacy forward. The 24-year-old actor said that when they were shooting two years ago, this pressure would overpower and frighten him, but now, it motivates him to get out of bed and work. Talking about the legendary actor's legacy, Babil told, "The talent that my father had, he went with it. Now, I’ll explore mine."
Babil Khan on his plans of entering Bollywood
Further, he also talked about his plans on entering the Bollywood journey. He said that he is charting my journey. "We have this illusion that we think we are in control of our journey. We are not. So I’ll improvise what life throws at me. I want to explore everything. I want to do all kinds of films, play all kinds of characters and explore," Babil added.
About Qala
In the trailer of Qala, Babil Khan’s screen presence left his fans stunned as he looks like a replica of his late father Irrfan Khan. It is set in the 1930s and late 1940. Meanwhile, Qala will stream on Netflix on December 1, 2022. It also stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh.
Babil Khan work front
Apart from Qala, Babil is also working on a series titled The Railway Men, bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. It also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu Sharma.
