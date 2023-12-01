Qala turns 1: Animal star Tripti Dimri reflects on film, calls it ‘journey of self-discovery, resilience’

Actress Tripti Dimri has left fans going gaga over her owing to her unconventional film choices over the years. From the romantic film Laila Majnu to her recent gripping venture Animal, the actress is leaving no stone unturned to climb the ladder of success.

Remarkably, as her film Qala clocks one year of its release today, on December 1, Tripti has called the film a 'journey of self-discovery' and expressed gratitude for fans embracing the movie with 'open hearts'. Read on to find out what else she said.

As Tripti Dimri starrer Qala turns 1 today, she delves into the project expressing gratitude on the journey

Qala observes Tripti donning the avatar of Qala Manjushree in the psychological drama, and it garnered her quite some fame. The film also stars Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, and actress Swastika Mukherjee. As the film turns a year old today, Tripti Dimri has reflected upon the journey that the film has carved out for her and said that she is immensely grateful for the same.

Delving on it at length, she was quoted saying in a report by Mid-Day, "'Qala' was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion, and love for art. I'm grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here's to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on."

Into the work front of Tripti Dimri

The actress' recent venture includes Animal, which has created towering hype at the box office. The film hit theaters today, on December 1. Notably, it comprises a promising star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, who also share the screen space with Dimri. The movie's plot has been centered around the relationship between a father and a son.

At the moment, Tripti Dimri has a few more projects in the pipeline. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam are some of her upcoming ventures. The latter will also feature actor Vicky Kaushal.

