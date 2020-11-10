  1. Home
Qarib Qarib Singlle clocks 3 years: 5 reasons to watch the Irrfan Khan & Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer

Qarib Qarib Singlle featuring late Irrfan Khan and Parvathy Thiruvothu has completed three years of its release into the theatres. Here's why one should definitely watch the romantic comedy.
Irrfan Khan, one of the most talented and beloved actors of Bollywood, left for his heavenly demise on April 29, 2020. The legendary star has left behind a lot of fond memories through the medium of his movies. He has left behind a deep void that will be difficult to fill in the mere future. He experimented with varied roles in the course of his careers and undoubtedly, has garnered a lot of praises for his spectacular performances in movies.

The late star appeared in the movie Qarib Qarib Singlle back in 2017. It also featured Malayalam star Parvathy Thiruvothu as the female lead. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the romantic comedy received a positive response from the audience upon its release into the theatres. The movie completes three years of its release today and we all definitely miss Irrfan khan at this point of time. We now look into some of the reasons as to why the movie is a must-watch for everyone.

Late Irrfan Khan as Yogi

The actor once again mesmerizes everyone with his amazing performances in the romantic comedy. He is quite convincing as Yogi, a happy-go-lucky man, who embarks on a journey and finds his true love eventually.

Parvathy Thiruvothu as Jaya

Qarib Qarib Singlle marks the debut of Parvathy Thiruvothu in the Hindi film industry. The audience is able to connect with her character as Jaya, a widow who enrolls herself on a dating website and eventually finds love in Yogi.

Unique Story

The movie’s plot is something that is totally different from the usual love stories that are generally showcased in Bollywood movies. Instead, it showcases a journey of two complete strangers who not only come to terms with their own identities but also retrace their respective pasts. Their old-world charm keeps the audience hooked to the screen. 

Adventure and amazing locations

The romantic drama has been shot in some exotic and beautiful locations such as Dehradun, Jaipur, and Gangtok. The interesting road trip also reminds us of yet another movie of Irrfan Khan that is Piku. 

A character-driven film 

The movie focuses on a simple story that is brought into life by the stellar star cast. The audience is able to enjoy the same even if it does not include any peppy numbers or high-octane action scenes.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil pens a heartfelt note for the late actor as he shares a throwback PHOTO of his parents 

