Qarib Qarib Singlle turns 4: Parvathy recalls her ice breaking moment with Irrfan before they began shooting

Irrfan – the name doesn’t need any introduction. He has been known for his versatility and his impressive acting prowess. While Irrfan made his debut with 1988 released Salaam Bombay, he got his share of recognition with movies like Haasil, Maqbool and Life in a… Metro which turned out to be a turning point for him. In his career of over three decades, Irrfan has given several memorable movies which had proved his versatility time and again. Amid all his movies, his 2017 release Qarib Qarib Singlle has been one of the most loved movies.

To note, the Tanuja Chandra directorial featured Irrfan in a never seen before role. Besides, Qarib Qarib Singlle also marked Irrfan’s first collaboration with Malayalam actress Parvathy Thiruvothu who also made her debut with the movie. As Qarib Qarib Singlle completes 4 years of today, we got our hands on Parvathy’s throwback interview wherein she spoke about her ice breaking moment with Irrfan which resulted in crackling chemistry between the two. Speaking about the same, Parvathy told Firstpost that they had met during an award function before they began shooting for Qarib Qarib Singlle.

“It was at an award event in Dubai when he gave me the Best Actress award. I was wearing those big nose rings for the event that I had sported in the movie Charlie as a tribute to the character. It was also the most humid night in the world. While giving my acceptance speech my nose ring fell off and Irrfan like a gentleman picked it up and quietly gave it back to me,” Parvathy was quoted saying. The actress had also sung praises for Irrfan’s line of work and said, “I really enjoyed watching The Namesake. His performance in that film was phenomenal. Then, in Piku I did not expect him to be so refreshing. I have still to watch Hindi Medium and I feel very bad about it.”

For the uninitiated, Irrfan had breathed his last on April 29 last year after a prolonged battle with cancer. While his unfortunate demise broke millions of hearts, Parvathy had penned an emotional tribute and wrote, “For that persistent ever-curious artistic spirit that created worlds from scratch, for always including your fellow actors in the joy of such creations, for owning those very human errors as well as the generosity of your being. For always believing with such certainty and saying “it’s just the beginning!” Remembering you, Irrfan. मेरा सलाम।“