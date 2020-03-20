Quarantined Ayushmann Khurrana reads poetry of young poets to engage with his fans and it’s truly ‘inspiring’

Today, Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to inform his fans that during the ongoing quarantine period, he is reading poetry.

Just like all other B-town celebs, Ayushmann Khurrana, too, has been in self-quarantine and while other actors are working out and spending time with family, Ayushmann has been reading poetry. Amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak that has shook the entire world left right and centre, each one of us are fighting against it in our own way. While most of us are in self quarantine, B-town celebs, too, are practicing social distancing and spending time in quarantine. While has turned her terrace into a gym and has been working out, Bebo too, has been working out and video-chatting with BFFs- and Amrita Arora, and as for , the Baaghi actress has been home bound while sharing photos of her daily routine.

Now, we all know that Ayushmann Khurrana loves to write poerty and therefore it comes as no surprise that the actor has been reading poetry online. Yes, today, Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share a video wherein he is seen sharing and reciting poetry. Alongside the video, Ayushmann’s caption read, “We are all self-isolating currently and for me, I can pass days writing and reading poetry & books. I have come across some lovely gems written by some of the most incredible, new, young poets & writers of our generation…” Thereafter, Ayushmann goes on to share, “I will be regularly sharing them to the world and engage with people on the writings that have inspired me. Hopefully, in these times, some people will find a lot of hope and solace in these writings. I hope we are all taking care of ourselves and doing our best to flatten the curve. My prayers with everyone…” In the video, Ayushmann reads out poetry by a girl named Pallavi Trivedi whose poetry, as Ayushmann says, questions the age old definition of masculinity.

As part of the pandemic, the Indian government has announced Janata curfew on Sunday and has told requested everyone above the age of 60 to remain at home. Now, while Ayushmann is reading poetry, wifey Tahira Kashyap has been taking to painting to spend time in self-isolation. On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and as per reports, Ayushmann will be reuniting with Anubhav Sinha for a thriller. Next, Ayushmann will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, helmed by Shoojit Sircar.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post wherein he shares poerty of young poets to engage with his fans:

