Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others pay condolences

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. The news was confirmed by the royal family's Twitter handle as the official statement read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon." The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," referring to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla. Upon her death, Bollywood celebrities too paid condolences.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to the stories section of Instagram and shared Queen Elizabeth II's photo with a heart emoji. Anushka Sharma put her photo and wrote, "Rest in Grace". Meanwhile, Ananya Panday too put the queen's photo from her younger days on the stories section of Instagram. Similarly, Sushmita Sen too mourned the queen's demise and wrote, "What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime…The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll #BritainsLongestReigningMonarch #GodSpeed #duggadugga". Neha Dhupia and Athiya Shetty also paid their condolences on the queen's demise.