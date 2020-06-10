Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip turns 99, no public fanfare or gun salutes to mark Duke's birthday

With a quiet 99th birthday for Prince Philip, this means that his close family members like Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton will have to wish him virtually.

As countries across the world come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic, one of the oldest members of the royal family hit a major milestone. Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip turned 99-years-old on 10 June and the celebration was anything unlike the family has seen before. It was a quiet affair as there was no public fanfare as restrictions on social gathering in the UK is still prevalent. Last week, a new photo was released to mark the Duke's 99th birthday.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and The Queen, 94, were pictured standing side-by-side in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle. The couple have spent much of their lockdown time together. A royal expert had earlier revealed that the couple have spent more time under the same roof together during lockdown than they have in many years.

Every year, Prince Philip's birthday is marked with a public fanfare and gun salutes in London. However, with social gatherings banned, the queen felt it would be inappropriate for such royal ceremonies to be held, reported Reuters. In fact, Queen Elizabeth had also cancelled tributes for her own birthday in April for the first time in 68-year reign.

This new photograph of The Duke of Edinburgh and The Queen was taken last week in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle to mark His Royal Highness’s 99th birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RCAZeioUjq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth II to host a 'Mini Trooping the Colour' at Windsor Castle amid Coronavirus crisis?

His oldest son and heir-to-the-throne, Prince Charles told Sky News last week, "I haven't seen my father for a long time. He's going to be 99 next week. Facetime is all very well ... You really want to give people a hug."

