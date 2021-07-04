'Queen' Kangana Ranaut shines bright in 'Hungarian Summer', shares stunning PIC from Budapest

Kangana Ranaut gives a peek inside her beautiful day in Europe’s scenic Hungary. Scroll below to see.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, fearless actor has multiple projects on her plate including 'Dhaakad'. The actress is currently in Europe's scenic Hungary for the shooting of her upcoming action-packed flick, which also stars Arjun Rampal. Kangana posted a stunning picture on her Instagram where she can be seen enjoying sunny weather in the European nation. Wearing a floral dress, 'Thalaivi' star posed for the camera with a picture-perfect bridge in the background.

In her previous Instagram story, the actress also shared a photo shoot with her 'Dhaakad' co-star Arjun Rampal who will be essaying the role of 'Rudraveer', the antagonist in the movie. The actress will be seen as Agent Agni in her upcoming movie. The film's first schedule was shot in Madhya Pradesh. It is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Kangana left for Budapest on July 01 and the ‘Dhaakad’ team gave a warm welcome on her arrival.

She thanked the crew and posted a beautiful picture of the beautiful setup. “Lovely to be here with you all,” she wrote. On her way to Budapest, Kangana had a six-hour-long halt in Amsterdam. Before jetting off, she also received a special copy of her friend Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming book ‘Mapping Love’. Kangana penned a thanking note for the author and urged fans to pre-order the book.

Apart from this, Kangana has quite a few films coming up including ‘Thalaivi’ where she will be seen as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami and other actors. The release date of the film is yet to be announced. She will also appear in the film ‘Tejas’.

