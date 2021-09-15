Quite a prankster: Vaani Kapoor speaks on shooting ‘Shamshera’ in Ladakh with Ranbir Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor has recently starred alongside superstar in ‘Bell Bottom’. The film is coming out on 16 September on an OTT platform after the theatrical release. In the latest chat with ETimes, Vaani Kapoor speaks about shooting alongside superstars like , , and . Vaani has shot action venture ‘Shamshera’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a leading part. Speaking about Ranbir, Vaani said, “I spent a lot of time with Ranbir in Ladakh during the shoot of our film and got to know him well. He is goofy, funny, smart, and logical. He knows everything about everyone and is quite a prankster.”

Vaani has starred alongside Hrithik Roshan in the mega venture ‘War’. “I feel I function like him. We are quite similar in the way we think. Just like him, I am super critical about my work too. He can have his uncertainties, and even I have those. Overall, our tempo and the wavelength match. He is so much fun when he opens up. He is super funny. He thinks I am funny too, and I feel happy knowing he enjoys my company,” said Vaani about Hrithik Roshan. She added by saying, “I feel connected to Hrithik Roshan as an actor and as a person”.

Vaani has acted alongside Ranveer Singh in Aditya Chopra’s directorial ‘Befikre’. On her equation with Ranveer, Vaani said, “The thing is that I have worked with all these people... say like a Ranveer, who is already so chatty. He is someone who will get you talking. I have spent a lot of time with him during the making of Befikre. So, eventually, I opened up to him and we bonded a lot. He is a super friendly person.”

