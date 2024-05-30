QUIZ: Are you a true blue Imran Khan fan? Answer these 9 questions to find out

Imran Khan has been one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He entered the industry in 2008 with Abbas Tyrewala’s rom-com Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na that brought him significant success. After taking center stage with his big debut, he went on to appear in super hit films like Kidnap, Luck, I Hate Luv Storys and many more.

His charismatic onscreen presence and good looks with impeccable performances contributed enough to make him a heartthrob. Fans were disappointed after Imran Khan decided to take a hiatus at the peak of his career in 2015 after the release of Katti Batti. Nevertheless, even a decade later, his fans wait for him to return to screens.

Realizing his immense popularity and humongous fan base, we’ve created a quiz calling all the fans of Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na actor. Take your chance to prove you know everyone's favorite star really well.

Quiz begins in 3…2…1

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor QUIZ: If you can answer 7/10 questions, you’re a true Lolo fan Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement