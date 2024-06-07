QUIZ: Do you eat, sleep and breathe horror genre? Guess these badly explained movie plots correctly to prove it

Are you a white knuckler about horror movies? Let's put your memory to the test. Answer these questions and prove that you have actually watched all scary thrillers without a blink.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on Jun 07, 2024  |  08:27 PM IST |  1.8K
QUIZ: Can you guess these badly explained movie plots of superhit horror tales? (Image: Pinkvilla)
Who can ever get bored of the horror genre? All of us have grown up loving the thrills of it and it’s no less than our favorite friend of every weekend. This reminds me that one of them arrived in theatres earlier today and is titled Munjya. Starring Sharvari and Abhay Verma in the lead, the movie is creating quite a buzz online.

Best Bollywood horror movie quiz

Today we bring a quiz on this thrilling genre and it’s not a usual one. In this one, you will have to guess the movie name from its vaguely described plot. Read the lines, try to decode them, and pick a guess. It’s not that hard, to be honest. Ready? In 1… 2… 3… click on start in the below section:

How much did you score? Tell us @pinkvilla and also tell us which of these horror movies scare you to the core. We are all ears and eyes!

