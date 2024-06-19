QUIZ: How well do you know Shraddha Kapoor? Answer 8/10 questions to prove you're a big fan

Shraddha Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most admired and versatile actresses, has carved a niche for herself with her groundbreaking roles. Having starred in more than 20 movies, she has consistently proven her talent. Besides her impressive filmography, Shraddha is known for her quirky and fun-loving nature.

The Haider actress is quite active on social media and never misses an opportunity to interact with her fans, which is one of the reasons we adore her.

Here’s a quiz to test whether you are a true Shraddha Kapoor fan. The quiz features fun trivia and questions about Kapoor that you simply have to answer. Sounds fun and easy? We hope it is. Click on "Start" to begin.

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Next, the actress is preparing to reprise her role in Stree 2, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024.

