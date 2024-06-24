QUIZ: How well do you know Vikrant Massey? Answer fun questions to know if you're true fan of 12th Fail star

Vikrant Massey has been enjoying roaring success after the release of 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial brought him immense success from fans worldwide.

Notably, the actor started his acting career in television and made his acting debut in 2007. He portrayed Aamir Hassan in Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. Speaking about his first lead role, Massey aced the role of Murli Laal, who is married to a dwarf Bharti in Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo, from 2010 to 2011.

Vikrant made his Hindi film debut in 2013 and later did several movies and shows. Recently, he was seen in Blackout co-starring Mouni Roy.

Recently, Vikrant starrer 12th Fail was screened at the Shanghai Film Festival 2024 and it was attended by the actor himself. The film also starred Medha Shankr. It is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

If you think you are a big fan of Vikrant Massey and have been following him since his Television days, then take this quiz and prove it!

