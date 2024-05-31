QUIZ: Think you know all about Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's YJHD? Answer 9 questions to prove you're a fan

An undisputed and unanimous favorite of all cinephiles - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed its 11 years today and it only feels like yesterday. Those Bunny’s dreamer thoughts, Naina’s practical takes, Aditi’s sensible love, and Avi’s vulnerable fate - everything seems to have arrived on our big screens just recently.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial was released in 2013 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in the leads.

It was a slice-of-life tale about four friends from different walks of life crossing paths with each other, some falling in love, some falling out of love, and making this movie a story to be remembered by generations to come.

But how well is your memory fresh about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Let's find out! Take this quiz featuring various scenes and sequences from the movie. It might challenge your memory a bit, but are you ready for it? Just click on "start" below to begin. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Your browser does not support the video tag.

What score did you get? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's THIS Animal co-star was initially offered Taran's role?