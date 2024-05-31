QUIZ: Think you know all about Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's YJHD? Answer 9 questions to prove you're a fan
It's been 11 years since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released, but the impact of this slice-of-life film is still vivid in the hearts of many. Let's take a quiz to revive your fan spirit and find out if you're a true YJHD enthusiast!
An undisputed and unanimous favorite of all cinephiles - Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed its 11 years today and it only feels like yesterday. Those Bunny’s dreamer thoughts, Naina’s practical takes, Aditi’s sensible love, and Avi’s vulnerable fate - everything seems to have arrived on our big screens just recently.
This Ayan Mukerji directorial was released in 2013 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in the leads.
It was a slice-of-life tale about four friends from different walks of life crossing paths with each other, some falling in love, some falling out of love, and making this movie a story to be remembered by generations to come.
But how well is your memory fresh about Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani? Let's find out! Take this quiz featuring various scenes and sequences from the movie. It might challenge your memory a bit, but are you ready for it? Just click on "start" below to begin.
What score did you get? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all eyes and ears.
ALSO READ: 11 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor's THIS Animal co-star was initially offered Taran's role?