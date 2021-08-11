R Balki gets onboard Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt & Shreya Dhanwanthary for his thriller project

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed earlier this year in January that South star Dulquer Salmaan and R Balki will be teaming up. Now, there's more excitement to add to the mix. Apart fom Dulquer, the director has also got onboard Pooja Bhatt, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Deol. A great mix of these actors will surely be a first on the big screen with each bringing something different to the table.

R Balki's project is a thriller, a first for the director who has earlier made films like Cheeni Kum, Paa and Pad Man. The four actors will be taking on lead roles in the thriller and R Balki is ecstatic about it. Speaking to IANS, he said, "After months of waiting, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room."

Speaking about having Sunny Deol onboard, he said, "I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. Am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography."

Talking about Pooja Bhatt, he said, “Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry and I must thank (writer-director) Alankrita (Shrivastava) for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in ‘Bombay Begums’. She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen."

The film will also star Shreya Dhanwanthary who made waves with her performance in Scam 1992. "After watching her performance in both Scam 1992 and Family Man, I just knew I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer."

Well, this definitely gives us the idea that Dulquer and Shreya may be playing a couple onscreen.