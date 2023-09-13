R Balki on Ghoomer: Film was smashed in Gadar 2-OMG 2 clash and box office ‘tsunami’

An eminent name in the industry, director R Balki has several films to his credit. Following a delightful segment in Lust Stories 2, R Balki gave us Ghoomer featuring actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. While the story of the director’s sports drama film was extremely captivating, unfortunately, it could not mint money at the box office. Recently, the director opened up on how releasing the film a week after Gadar 2-OMG 2 clash at the box office led to his movie getting “smashed”.

R Balki reacts to Ghoomer not performing well at box office after Gadar 2, OMG 2 clash

In an interview with Indian Express, the director revealed that Ghoomer “didn’t get sandwiched, it got smashed!” Stating that had the movie released along with Gadar 2, the “tsunami” could have been prevented. “We had no other date, had we come along with Gadar 2, we may have been better off. Because Gadar 2 did better in the second week. Nobody expected this kind of a thing. We thought everyone will do well and we can have the second week. This kind of tsunami was not expected,” he mentioned.

Highlighting the importance of word of mouth publicity for films like Ghoomer, he said that while the movie did receive it, it was more for other films. He further expressed disappointment over not getting “proper showcasing”. He also said that the same thing happened with his movie Padman as Padmaavat grabbed the attention of the audiences.

About Ghoomer

Released on 18th August, 2023, the Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer cricket film revolved around Anina, a young woman batting prodigy who lost her hand in an accident on the eve of her international cricketing debut. But later, a failed and frustrated cricketer enters and transforms her life by making her play for the Indian cricket team again as a bowler.

