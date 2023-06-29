R Balki reveals Amitabh Bachchan's unexpected on-set outburst that once left everyone stunned

Filmmaker R Balki, who is currently busy promoting the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the films like Cheeni Kum and Shamitabh. He even made a special appearance in R Balki's Ki and Kaa starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor, and Chup: Revenge of the Artist featuring Sunny Deol and Dulquer Salmaan. The director shares a good rapport with Big B and their fans can't wait to see them reunite for another project soon. Recently, during the promotions, R Balki recalled a hilarious anecdote about how Big B once brought the entire set to a halt.

R Balki shares a hilarious anecdote about Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the actors who reach sets on time and does his work like a thorough professional. Recently, while speaking to Film Companion, R Balki revealed that the veteran actor once started screaming on the sets for some reason. Since Big B is someone who isn’t much of a shouter on the sets, everyone was stunned by his reaction.

Sharing details about the incident, the ace director said, "Once, Amit ji was on set, and he was screaming… He never screams, he’s the calmest guy. Suddenly, he starts screaming. And everybody was stunned. We’d never seen him scream. I said, ‘One second, there’s something wrong out here’, so I went up to his van. I asked, ‘Everything okay? Food okay? Why are you screaming?’"

Balki continued, "He looked at me, didn’t reply, went back to his poker face. Again he said, ‘Call that guy!’ I said, ‘Amit ji, what is the problem? What has happened today morning?’ He looks at me and says, ‘You dumb fool, I’m in character’."

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 has been released on Netflix today. The four short films are helmed by R Balki, Konkona Sensharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. It stars Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol and Kumud Mishra.