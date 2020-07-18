R Balki’s ‘find me better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ remark gets an epic reply from Maanvi Gagroo

Recently, Padman director R Balki commented on the nepotism debate and called it foolish. He even spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and their acting skills. Now, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Maanvi Gagroo has responded to the filmmaker.

The word nepotism has sparked off a massive debate in Bollywood all over again, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. In a recent interview, renowned filmmaker R Balki also expressed his views on the matter and called the argument ‘foolish.’ Further, he even asked to name better actors than or in the same interview. His comment over Ranbir, Alia and nepotism did not go down well with many and now, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actress Maanvi Gagroo too has joined others in replying with an epic answer.

Taking to Twitter, Maanvi retweeted an article about R Balki’s ‘find me better actor than Alia Bhatt or Ranbir Kapoor’ remark and wrote back, “How to apply sir?.” However, she did not stop there and further commented on the article and wrote back, “P.S. I do like both Alia & Ranbir though.” A day back, Shekhar Kapur and Laila Majnu actor Avinash Tiwary also commented on R Balki’s comment and added to the ongoing argument of nepotism among the netizens.

Filmmaker Apurva Asrani also shared a list of many actors that included Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and many more in a series of tweets to the filmmaker. R Balki had spoken to HT in an interview and said that the use of nepotism for certain talented actors is not fair. He mentioned that nepotism happens in every strata of society. He said, “even a driver or a vegetable seller passes on businesses to their children. So, it’s a foolish argument. Remember we live in a free society.”

Here are Maanvi Gagroo’s tweets over R Balki’s Ranbir and Alia comment:

How to apply Sir? https://t.co/HxS6gmTUWh — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) July 17, 2020

P.S. I do like both Alia & Ranbir though. — Maanvi Gagroo (@maanvigagroo) July 17, 2020

Meanwhile, several netizens too were enraged over R Balki’s comment about Ranbir and Alia. Shekhar Kapur had mentioned that he has a lot of respect for R Balki but stated that he does not agree with his thought. He wrote, “Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each.” Avinash had stated that if the filmmakers don’t give opportunities to the artistes, then they won’t get to know if they are better actors or not.

