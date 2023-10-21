R Balki says Shah Rukh Khan reached set before Amitabh Bachchan: 'It was like one old school reunion'

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the biggest names in Bollywood. With a career spanning decades, both generate a lot of buzz when they come together. Recently, R. Balki directed the two in an ad film. In an interview, the director spoke about his experience of working with the superstars and how SRK wanted to show up before Big B for the shoot.

R Balki talks about SRK and Amitabh Bachchan's shoot

In an interview with Radio Nasha, R. Balki spoke about shooting an ad film recently with Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. He said that SRK reached the set before Big B. "They met on the day of the shoot. It was so simple, and Shah Rukh was saying, ‘Just make sure that I am there 10 minutes before Amit ji. You hold him up wherever you can. I have to reach 10 minutes before Amit ji, whatever happens,'" Balki said.

The director then said that when he told SRK that the shoot would start at 2, the superstar said that he'd be there at 1:50. The Jawan actor ended up showing half an hour before Bachchan. Balki then revealed that the two were cracking jokes and were happy. They also helped and directed each other during the shoot. He said, "So it was like one old school reunion. They get along famously together. So it was just like the most fun day I’ve had in an ad shoot. We shot for 12 hours.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's work front

Both SRK and Big B have worked together on films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among others. Shah Rukh was recently seen in Atlee's action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a major commercial success. He is now gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and is slated to release in India on December 22, 2023.

Bachchan, on the other hand, has his recent release as Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He will be next seen in the bilingual sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin.

