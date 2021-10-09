R Balki to unveil first look of Dulquer Salmaan & Sunny Deol starrer on Guru Dutt’s death anniversary: Report

R Balki, known for directing ‘Paa’, ‘Shamitabh’, ‘Ki and Kaa’ amongst others is going to make a big announcement on Guru Dutt’s birth anniversary on October 10 as per a report in ETimes. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol in the leading parts. A source told ETimes, “R Balki has decided to announce the motion poster and title of his new film on 10th October, which is also Guru Dutt’s death anniversary. He will be announcing the movie on the day as a tribute to one of the greatest and original artists behind and before the camera.”

Speaking to ANI previously about the film, Balki said, “After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven't attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it's fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can't wait to get into the editing room."

Dulquer Salmaan, who will be working with Balki for the first time tweeted in August formally confirming the film alongside Sunny Deol. He wrote, “Super excited to be a part of the wonderful R. Balki next with an all time fav superstar Sunny Deol sir, the lovely and timeless Pooja Bhatt ma'am and the super talented Shreya Dhanwanthary! Blessed to work with these incredible artists. Cannot wait to start filming! #Next #Bollywood.”

