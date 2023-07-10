R Balki's Ghoomer with Abhishek Bachchan-Saiyami Kher to premiere at 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) commences with the highly anticipated screening of R Balki's film, Ghoomer, featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. With its captivating storyline and talented cast, Ghoomer showcases the inspiring journey of a paraplegic sportsperson excelling in cricket under the guidance of her coach. The festival's opening night, scheduled for August 12th, 2023, promises to be an extraordinary event attended by esteemed filmmakers and actors.

This is what Abhishek Bachchan & R Balki have to say about the movie

Director R Balki and actor Abhishek Bachchan have expressed their excitement, stating that Ghoomer is a story of transforming adversity into opportunity, embracing innovation in the face of challenges, and a tribute to the power of sports and human resilience. They feel honored to have the film selected as the opening feature at IFFM, an event that strongly believes in the mantra, "Sport makes life worth living."

What does the lead actress Saiyami Kher have to add

Saiyami Kher, the lead actress of Ghoomer, has expressed her excitement and a deep sense of honor for the film being selected as the opening feature at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. She shared that the film holds a special place in her heart, and the experience of fulfilling her dream of portraying a sportsperson on screen has been truly remarkable. Saiyami emphasized that Ghoomer transcends sports and tells a story of triumph in the face of adversity. Being in the land of cricket legend Shane Warne adds an extra layer of significance to the film's premiere.

See what role does Shabana Azmi have to play in the movie

In addition, veteran actress Shabana Azmi will grace the premiere of Ghoomer at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Azmi has expressed her enthusiasm for the film, particularly her role as the cricket-obsessed grandmother who wholeheartedly supports the protagonist in pursuing her dreams, despite opposition from the family. She eagerly accepted the role offered by director R Balki and described it as a "delicious part" that allows her to showcase her versatility as an actress.

More on Ghoomer & IFF

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aims to surpass the success of previous editions by offering an array of exciting events at iconic venues across Melbourne. From the prestigious Hammer Hall to the renowned National Gallery of Victoria, these locations will serve as captivating backdrops for a series of exhilarating festival events.

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne promises to be an immersive and unforgettable experience.

As the festival opener, Ghoomer sets the stage for an awe-inspiring journey through the best of Indian cinema. Attendees can anticipate an extraordinary celebration of creativity, talent, and the power of storytelling. With a range of exciting events taking place at iconic venues, the IFFM continues to elevate the standard of film festivals, showcasing the best of Indian cinema to a global audience.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Angad Bedi, Saiyami Kher can't take their eyes off each other in first look from R Balki's Ghoomer