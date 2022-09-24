R for Ranveer or Rasam Rice? Deepika Padukone asks fans a question as she shares stunning BTS PICS
Deepika Padukone shared the BTS pics from a recent shoot on her official Instagram handle.
Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood right now. The gorgeous actress has always stayed in the limelight not only for her films but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Deepika Padukone is one of those rare actresses who can pull off both a traditional outfit and casuals with equal ease. Recently, the leggy lass is also experimenting a lot with her looks, and what caught the netizens’ eye is her love for oversized denim clothes.
Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle today and shared the BTS pictures from her recent ad shoot. “What do you think I’m thinking about…,” the Pathaan actress captioned her post. Deepika looks effortlessly chic in her oversized light blue denim jacket, which she paired with matching baggy denim trousers and a peach t-shirt. She completed her look with multiple statement earrings and a messy ponytail. Fashion enthusiasts are now going gaga over Deepika Padukone’s new pictures, which are going viral on social media.
Check out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram post here:
Coming to her acting career, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the highly anticipated action-thriller Pathaan. The actress is once again sharing the screen with her first Bollywood co-star Shah Rukh Khan in the film, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie, which is touted to be a part of Yash Raj Films’ highly popular Spy Universe, also features John Abraham in a pivotal role. Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.
The actress will soon start the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming ariel action film which is also directed by Siddharth Anand. The project will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Deepika Padukone is also making her Telugu debut with the highly anticipated science fiction thriller which is tentatively titled Project K. The movie which features Telugu superstar Prabhas in the lead role is directed by Nag Ashwin.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone repeats her Alexander Wang denim trench coat and keeps her style game sporty, chic