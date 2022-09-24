R for Ranveer or Rasam Rice? Deepika Padukone asks fans a question as she shares stunning BTS PICS

Deepika Padukone is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood right now. The gorgeous actress has always stayed in the limelight not only for her films but also for her impeccable fashion choices. Deepika Padukone is one of those rare actresses who can pull off both a traditional outfit and casuals with equal ease. Recently, the leggy lass is also experimenting a lot with her looks, and what caught the netizens’ eye is her love for oversized denim clothes.

Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram handle today and shared the BTS pictures from her recent ad shoot. “What do you think I’m thinking about…,” the Pathaan actress captioned her post. Deepika looks effortlessly chic in her oversized light blue denim jacket, which she paired with matching baggy denim trousers and a peach t-shirt. She completed her look with multiple statement earrings and a messy ponytail. Fashion enthusiasts are now going gaga over Deepika Padukone’s new pictures, which are going viral on social media.