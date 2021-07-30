R Madhavan at a complete loss of words seeing Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s pic: Cannot be true

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made the entire country proud by winning the first silver medal for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ever since then, social media has been abuzz with ample congratulatory messages flowing in her way. Recently, a picture of the athlete clicked at her home began doing the rounds of social media. In the photo, Mirabai Chanu can be seen enjoying a meal with two of her family members as they sit on the kitchen floor together. The athlete and her family members look at the camera while eating their staple food.

When the photo caught the attention of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, he couldn’t believe that the person in the picture was Mirabai Chanu. He immediately retweeted the photo and articulated, “Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words.” Overwhelmed with emotions, it appears that the actor was completely shocked upon seeing the humble home of Mirabai Chanu. The photo has now become an inspiration for many, as netizens are hailing it as a proof that nothing in the world can stop a strong willed person to achieve success in their life.

Take a look at R Madhavan’s tweet below:

Hey this cannot be true. I am at a complete loss of words. https://t.co/4H7IPK95J7 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 29, 2021

Just a day ago, the Olympic silver medallist took to the micro-blogging site to express how she feels reuniting with her family after a span of 2 years. She wrote, “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach this level”.

Speaking of R Madhavan, he is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The plot of the biographical film is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie details his long fight to achieve justice post being falsely accused of espionage.

