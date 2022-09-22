R Madhavan expresses, India should send films like Rocketry, The Kashmir Files to Oscars; Deets here

R Madhavan expressed that India should consider sending films like Rocketry and The Kashmir Files to the Oscars, popularly known as the Academy awards. This comes days after the Indian government decided that Chhello Show as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023.

Ranganathan Madhavan ---who will next be seen in his upcoming film Dhokha Round D Corner is known for depicting versatile roles on screen and is successful in his career as well----an evidence of which is the fact that he is a recipient of three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. He has made a mark not only by his remarkable performances in the Bollywood industry but has also showcased his talent in South Indian cinema. Recently, the actor said that shared his opinion on which films India should consider being sent to the Oscars.

In an exclusive interview with IndiaToday.in, R Madhavan and his co-star Darshan Kumaar said (in a light note) that Rocketry and The Kashmir Files should also be considered for the prestigious awards. Madhavan said, “I think they should send Rocketry also, The Kashmir Files.” Further, he added, “He [Darshan] is starting a campaign for The Kashmir Files, I am starting a campaign for Rocketry.”

Madhavan also spoke about Chhello Show being India’s official entry to the Oscars 2023. He said, “All the best to them (the team). I hope they go and win and make us proud. It’s time that we do as well in the film industry as we do as a country.”

He added, “I also hope we have an Oscar equivalent or better in India. Ab bohot ho gaya we are trying to prove something over there.”

R Madhavan's opinion on how Oscars are perceived in the country

Talking about the Oscars and how is it perceived in the country, Madhavan responded by saying, “It’ll be good to have the mantle, it will be a different thing. The only difference with Oscar is that anybody who gets it in the West, there’s a huge difference in their stature, income, and salary, in the way they proceed in the industry. We should have one in India where the moment we get the award, there’s a legitimate increase in the valuation to go up.”

About Rocketry

For the unversed, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a film written, produced, and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. Released on July 1 in India, the film revolves around the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation. The film also has a guest appearance of Shah Rukh Khan.

