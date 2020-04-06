R Madhavan gets nostalgic about his 90s TV show Ghar Jamai; Says 'Hope they get it back on air'

R Madhavan is recollecting the memories of Ghar Jamai and looks like he is sure going to enjoy watching his own TV shows while in self-quarantine due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Ghar Jamai, which featured R. Madhavan and Mandira Bedi was a hit television sitcom on Zee TV in 1997. Maddy gained a lot of popularity through TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Ghar Jamai among others. Before becoming one of the versatile actors of the Indian film industry, Madhavan began his acting career with television guest appearances. As the showbiz industry is shut due to lockdown, the audience is enjoying the rerun of some popular TV shows. Along with 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' the two epic shows from the 80s, Ghar Jamai, Dekh Bhai Dekh are also back on TV.

Well, R Madhavan recollects the good old memories of Ghar Jamai. One of the fans took to social media and shared about the 90s popular show. Reacting to the same, Madhavan tweeted, "Hope they get it back in air .. we had so much fun ... I miss those days sooo much." R Madhavan is recollecting the memories and looks like he is sure going to enjoy watching his own TV shows while in self-quarantined due to Coronavirus outbreak.

Hope they get it back in air .. we had so much fun ... I miss those days sooo much . https://t.co/pgF3Rd65e6 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 6, 2020

On the work front, Madhavan will be seen on the big screen opposite Anushka Shetty in their upcoming film Nishabdham. The film was scheduled to release on April 2. However, due to coronavirus outbreak across the globe, it remains to see if the makers push the release date of their upcoming suspense thriller.

