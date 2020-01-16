R Madhavan has a befitting reply to Maharashtra Police's meme about 3 Idiots; DEETS inside

R Madhavan recently gave a befitting reply to Maharashtra Police's tweet involving a scene from his movie 3 Idiots related to road safety. Read further to know more about the same.

The Maharashtra Police is known for often posting funny tweets which also serve as warnings or lessons for the netizens as they are all related to serious subjects. Recently, the official handle has posted yet another tweet which is related to road safety. They have also added a specific scene from the movie 3 Idiots in which R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi can be seen riding a bike together. So, basically what they want to focus here is that only are they breaking traffic rules but also compromising with their safety by not wearing helmets.

So, the main motive of this tweet is to raise awareness about wearing helmets and avoid riding triple seats which is actually very dangerous. Maharashtra police also wrote along with the post, “Dil Jo Tera Baat Baat Pe Ghabraaye, Driver Idiot Hai, Pillion Pyaar Se Usko Samjha Le.” Now, actor R. Madhavan had a befitting reply to this tweet which will literally win everyone’s hearts. The actor replied to the tweet by sharing a picture of himself riding a bike while wearing a helmet. He also wrote, “I agree WHOLE Heartedly..”

Check out R. Madhavan’s reply to Maharashtra Police’s tweet below:

R Madhavan happens to be one of the most popular and versatile actors of the Indian film industry who has proved his worth both in Hindi films as well as South films. The actor usually chooses to remain away from the limelight and has never been mired in any controversies. On the professional front, R. Madhavan will be next seen in the thriller movie titled Nishabdam in which he has been paired up opposite Anushka Shetty.

Credits :Twitter

