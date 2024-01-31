R Madhavan heaps praise on Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter; Siddharth Anand expresses gratitude

The much-awaited film Fighter has debuted in theaters, captivating audiences with its thrilling story and outstanding performances. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together for the first time, this action-packed aerial thriller is earning praise from viewers. The movie has received praise from fellow industry members, including acclaimed actor R. Madhavan.

Siddharth Anand expresses his heartfelt gratitude to R. Madhavan

Recently, renowned actor R. Madhavan took to his X handle (Formerly known as Twitter) and heaped praise on the Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter. He wrote, “@justSidAnand—-What an extraordinary film #Fighter is …with brilliant work by all concerned … Take a bow the entire cast and crew.. you guys have given Indian cinema a fantastic, super motivating, moving, and an archival film. This is simply going to be a hallmark of how truly international Indian cinema has become today.

@iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor.”

Soon after, Fighter’s director Siddharth Anand expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the director and wrote, “Maddy! Thank you man for your kindest words. The team will be so happy for this recognition, especially from an artiste of your calibre! Means a lot.”

About Fighter

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, was eagerly anticipated this year. The film features a strong cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and more in significant roles.

Regarding its box-office earnings, the movie had a strong beginning in international markets, collecting around USD 1 million (approximately Rs. 8.50 crore) on its first Thursday. It performed exceptionally well in North America, with the United States contributing USD 375K and Canada adding CAD 185K, totaling over USD 500K on the opening day.

In North America, Hrithik Roshan achieved his highest earnings on the first day, surpassing the record set by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia had a strong opening day with AUD 270K, supported by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway also contributed significantly with USD 20K, compared to bigger film releases like Jawan and Pathaan.

Fighter is the third movie in which Hrithik and Siddharth collaborated, after Bang Bang in 2014 and War in 2019. It's also the second film for Siddharth and Deepika after Pathaan, which was successful.

