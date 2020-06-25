  1. Home
R Madhavan keeps his fingers crossed for Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel with Dia Mirza: Hoping it's true

Just like fans, R Madhavan too is excited at the prospect of a sequel to Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein with Dia Mirza and revealed his only condition.
Social media went into a meltdown a few days ago when talks of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel started doing the rounds. While it has been 19 years since the film first released, reports revealed that makers are interested in a sequel and have found an appropriate script for original lead actors Dia Mirza and R Madhavan to reprise their roles. Naturally, fans of the romantic drama, were excited to see Maddy and Reena after all these years.  

Now, just like fans, Madhavan too is excited at the prospect of a sequel and took to Twitter to express it. However, Madhavan also said that if a sequel is being made, he only has one condition. R Madhavan tweeted, "#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this...just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I." 

Take a look at R Madhavan's tweet:

ALSO READ: Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein stars Dia Mirza and R Madhavan to reunite for film's sequel soon?

A few days ago, a source told Mid-Day, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development." 

However, the news has not yet been officially confirmed. RHTDM was produced by Vishu Bhagnani and directed Gautham Menon. It also starred Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role and the film's love songs are remembered even today.  

 

Credits :Twitter

