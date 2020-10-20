R Madhavan looks back on 19 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and 20 years of Minnale: Eternally grateful

Taking to Instagram, Madhavan followed in co-star Dia Mirza's footsteps as he shared the same video which she had shared on RHTDM's 19th anniversary.

Actor R Madhavan may be a day late on social media in celebrating 19 years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein but it's never too late for die-hard fans of the film or the actor. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan followed in co-star Dia Mirza's footsteps as he shared the same video which she had shared on the film's anniversary. Madhavan not only reminisced RHTDM, but also looked back on the original Tamil film Minnale which gave birth to RHTDM.

Madhav wrote, "19 years of RHTDM (20 years of MINNALE) . It’s been 19 years of unprecedented love and recognition from around the world. Way beyond our wildest dreams. Thank you all so much for Affection. Eternally grateful."

He went on to add in Hindi, "Pata nahi hum iske haqdaar hai bhi ya nahi par iss dher saara pyaar aur adar ke liye bhaut dhaywaad। Hum Hamesha aapke dil mein rehna chahte hai। Celebrating this journey love #19YearsOfRHTDM #RHTDM (We don't know if we are deserving of this love but we are thankful for all the love and respect you have showered on the film. We always wish to stay in your hearts)."

Check out R Madhava's post on RHTDM's 19 year anniversary:

Dia Mirza also echoed similar sentiments while celebrating her memorable film. She tweeted, "I was all of 19 when this movie released. And for 19 years you’ve given us love This one is very close to my heart. Celebrating this journey love."

