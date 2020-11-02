R Madhavan pens heartwarming birthday wish for the 'most awesome soul' Shah Rukh Khan; See Post

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 55 birthday, his Zero co-star and dear friend R Madhavan wished the superstar on his Instagram handle. He posted a picture with the birthday boy and wrote a beautiful message for the birthday boy

The Baadshah of Bollywood has turned 55 today and the actor is receiving heartfelt birthday wishes from everywhere. The Happy New Year actor is getting birthday shout-outs from family members, fans and off course, from his friends from the bollywood industry. Host of tinseltown stars including Kundra, , Kareena Kapoor Khan among others wished the actor on his birthday. Joining them is actor R Madhavan, who wished the actor in the most endearing way. The 3 Idiots star, who is an avid social media user, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he is seen posing with the King Khan.

Alongside the picture, he penned a beautiful message for his dear friend. He wrote, “Happy happy birthday to one of the most awesome souls we know. Have the most fantastic year yet and May this year give you a lot more than you ever dreamt @iamsrk. Much much love..” Well, Madhavan’s this sweet gesture will surely win SRK’s heart. For the unversed, Madhavan and SRK had worked together in the Aanand L. Rai’s directorial Zero. The Tanu Weds Manu actor’s recent Instagram post proves that the two are not just reel life friends, but in real life too, they share great rapport.

Check out R. Madhavan’s Instagram Post:

As per recent reports, it is being said that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star might be seen in Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the film SRK is likely to essay the role of a journalist. On a related note, to mark King Khan’s 55 birthday, #HappyBirthdaySRK is trending on the microblogging site Twitter. Twitterati are sending birthday wishes to SRK. Wishing the superstar, one user wrote, #HappyBirthdaySRK Happy birthday ...Love you.” Another tweeted, “Wishing our idol, our superstar, our universe, @iamsrk, a very happy birthday! Thank you for bringing us all together. Thank you for bringing us smiles. Thank you for inspiring us. We wish you all the happiness and more like you spread! We love you the mostt!.” On the work front, SRK was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. He has reportedly given a nod for his next project that is reportedly titled Pathan.

Credits :R Madhavan Instagram

