R Madhavan posed with PM Narendra Modi, French President; says 'moment will be forever etched in my mind...'

Actor R. Madhavan attended the dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. The banquet dinner took place at the Louvre museum as part of the Bastille Day celebrations on July 14, 2023. The actor took to his Instagram to share several pictures from the dinner and penned a long note praising both the world leaders.

R. Madhavan shares photos from dinner in Paris with PM Narendra Modi

The Rocketry: The Nambi Effect actor shared pictures where he is clicked shaking hands and smiling with PM Modi. He can also be seen sharing a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron. In one photo, three time Grammy award winning Indian music composer Ricky Kej also posed with them. He also posted a selfie clicked by French President Macron himself where they are joined by former French footballer Mathieu Flamini. R Madhavan called it “a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture.” The actor looked dapper in a grey suit with a green shirt.

Madhavan heaps praise on world leaders in a long note

Along with the photos from the meet, R Madhavan also penned a heartwarming post where he appreciated both the leaders, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, for their future vision of the Indo-French relationship. Madhavan was in awe of the positivity and respect shared between the world leaders.

The actor said that he would sincerely pray for their visions and dreams to come true. He thanked PM Modi and President Macron for their “incredible lesson on grace and humility.” He also wished that the two countries would prosper together forever.

The actor also emphasized that July 14 marked the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. He said that he would be praying for the success of such an important mission.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan will next star in Amriki Pandit, a high-concept comedy movie directed by Kalpesh Garg, also starring Manju Warrier and Sushmita Mukherjee. He is also set to team up with director Mithran Jawahar for his next untitled film.

